SXSW 2025 Announces Second Round Of Performing Artists Featuring Big Freedia, jasmine.4.t, Knitting & More

Home News Skyy Rincon December 11th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

SXSW music festival will be returning for their 2025 edition, marking their 39th annual event. The festival is slated to take place from March 10 through March 15 at various venues within Austin, Texas, providing locals with a week full of musical entertainment. Organizers have just announced the second round of performing artists including Big Freedia, jasmine.4.t, Knitting and many more.

As is customary to SXSW’s vision, the talent roster is both genre expansive and location inclusive, stretching from the homegrown talents of North America to foreign stylings throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, Africa and beyond.

The new festival bill includes 2fox, Adjua, AHI, Aiko, Ailbhe Reddy, Aili, Alix Fernz, Altre di B, Archer Oh, ARSUN, Ashes to Amber, AyooLii, badfocus, Beth McCarthy, Big Special, Big Zeeks, BLACKGOLD, Black Polish, BOLD LOVE, Borderline, C4, Campfire Social, Candi Jenkins, Carpetman, Catcher, Chace, Chiaki Mayumura, Chlöe’s Clue, Cliffords, Cloudy June, Coldwave, CONSUMABLES, The Courettes, The Criticals, Cruzloma, CVC, Cysum, Damaris Bojor, Daniela Pes, DarkoVibes, Daydream Twins, Die Heiterkeit, Dilettante, Dusted, El Culto Casero, Elephant Kind, Elín Hall, Emily Frembgen, Famous, Fashion Club, FearDorian, FLAKO STIK, Flawless Issues, Flor, Fourth Daughter, Francesca Bono, Freak Slug. Frederick Boom, Gen and The Degenerates, Gloin, Glue Trip, Go Cactus, HEAL, Her New Knife, Her Skin, Hierba Malita, Holly Arrowsmith, INSXGHT, Jacob Alon, JahleelFaReal, JaRon Marshall, Jasmine Wesley, J’cuuzi, JD Clayton, Jennifer Touch, Joan & The Giants, Joelton Mayfield, Jopy, JOSEON, Judy Blank, Karl Benjamin, Ken Pomeroy, Korda Korder, KUČKA, LAKE, Lassy-Eskola: Nordic Stew, Last Waltzon, Little Moon, Lizzie Berchie, Lola Moxom, Loverman, lúpína, luvis, Mad Madmen, MAGNA, Maryze, Master Peace, Millian, Mint Field, Monsoon, MORDÁI, Morgan Munroe, My Son The Doctor, Nektunez, No Windows, Ny Oh, The OBGMs, ŒUVAL, OneDa, Open Head, Oreglo, Paisley Fields, Paris death Hilton, Pavey Ark, Plastic Palms, Polo Perks <3 <3 <3, Population II, Princess Superstar, PYPY, Quinn, redolent, Ribbon Skirt, Sam Ryder, Sex Week, Shallowater, Sierra Spirit, simmcat, Skateland, Slash Need, Sly Withers, Somebody Someone, SoundMass, Squid The Kid , Steam Down, STEEF, Stella Bridie, Steve Wynn, Strawberry Launch, Sunna Margrét, sunnbrella, SWEET SPINE, Tagua Tagua, tamanaramen, Tami Hart, Taxidermists, TEll A ViSiON, Teo Glacier, The Tiarras, T Mulla, Total Fucking Darkness, Truck Violence, Vines, Vintage Jay, Vraell, Wade Forster, Weird Bloom, Wes Denzel, West Texas Exiles, Winnie Ama, Wynona Bleach, Xavier Omar, Yung D3mz, Zach Edwards & The Medicine, and Zamaera.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin