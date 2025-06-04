Been Stellar Shares Melodic New Single & Video “Breakaway”

Home News Hannah Brennan June 4th, 2025 - 9:14 PM

New York based indie rock band Been Stellar has released their debut single “Breakaway” today, accompanied with a scenic music video featuring the members of the band.

“Breakaway” seems to be about a great love and grappling between the choice to go back or move on. The song brings a sense of nostalgia when reminiscing about a past relationship, especially one that may not have been healthy or fitting.

There is a sense of emotional restraint within the song which is clearly depicted through the lyrics “I wouldn’t want you to cry, I wouldn’t want you to see that side of me,” and “I’m only taking half of what I need.” These lyrics represent not being fully honest or transparent both with the needs of one’s partner and one’s own needs.

“We needed to capture a few feelings with this song. Some mixture of sadness, anger, regret— and ultimately optimism,” shared lead vocalist Sam Slocum. “When Sky first showed me the initial idea it struck me how punchy yet melodic it was. There were already a few emotions in the guitar part alone, so the words followed naturally and the song came to life.

The music video for “Breakaway” is somewhat vague, only showing clips of the band and solo shots of Slocum singing. The video’s shift between light and dark settings adds an interesting increased feeling of indecisiveness and nostalgia.

The release of this single comes after Been Stellar’s first ever album Scream from New York, NY. The band’s evolution is recent, dropping their first single in 2020 and first album in 2024. Since the release of their debut album, they have had their biggest year yet.

The song and music video are available to stream now.