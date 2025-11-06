Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad & Avery Tucker Reunite To Play “Before The World Was Big”

Home News Ajala Fields November 6th, 2025 - 8:26 PM

After releasing their 2022 album Forgiveness, LA indie duo Girlpool announced that they were breaking up. They performed a final tour and they played their final show at their hometown’s El Rey in October 2022. While they haven’t performed together since then, they have worked on solo work, such as Avery Tucker’s Paw, which came out last month. However, fans will be excited to learn that the duo is reuniting for Paw’s record-release show at LA’s Zebulon tonight, according to Stereogum.

Yesterday, the Girlpool Instagram account gave this message: “playing a few songs at @av33333ry record release show tomorrow night @zebulonla presented by @prettybutwicked.” Along with that announcement, Girlpool posted a video of Avery Tucker and Harmony sitting side-by-side and playing their 2015 song “Before The World Was Big.” Watch it below.