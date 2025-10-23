Noise Pop Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Tortoise, Clipping, Shannon Shaw & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 23rd, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Today, Noise Pop Industries has announce that the San Francisco Bay Area’s premier independent music and arts festival, Noise Pop Festival, has officially revealed the Phase One music lineup for its 33rd annual edition, which will be returning 0n February 19 – March 1, 2026. 2026 festival highlights include the Chicago-based instrumental collective Tortoise, returning with their first new studio album release in nine years later this fall offering Noise Pop fans and Los Angeles’ clipping., the sci-fi rap trio led by film star Daveed Diggs, marking their first Noise Pop performance since 2017. For tickets and more information, click here.

Other national standouts include NYC indie-pop favorites The Pains of Being Pure at Heart celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album and Denver’s DeVotchKa, who return for a special Little Miss Sunshine tribute performance, 20 years after their last appearance at Noise Pop Festival. Also, representing the Bay Area’s vibrant creative scene are hometown heroes like Oakland’s own Shannon Shaw, who is performing an intimate KEXP Live session with a surprise lineup of special guests as the frontwoman of Shannon and the Clams continues her solo rise following the release of her critically acclaimed debut album last year.

Also, The 2026 festival artwork was designed by the talented Emma Atterbury. Atterbury is a popular Oakland–based illustrator whose vivid and skeleton-populated artworks have been featured in the fine art print collections and presented in pop-up exhibitions across the country.