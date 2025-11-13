Chris Stapleton Releases Music Video For “White Horse” Starring Josh Brolin

Home News Ajala Fields November 13th, 2025 - 11:09 PM

The official music video for Chris Stapleton’s Grammy and CMA Award-winning song, “White Horse,” is out now. Produced by Strange Arcade and directed by Running Bear Films, the cinematic video was filmed in Marfa, TX and stars acclaimed actor Josh Brolin (No Country For Old Men, True Grit) alongside Mae McKagan and Tommy Martinez, as well as appearances by Stapleton and his wife and collaborator, Morgane.

Of the video, Running Bear’s Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King Stone share, “Listening to ‘White Horse’ over and over again, we visualized a couple on the run and wanted to add some complexity with the parental sheriff relationship between Mae and Josh’s characters. What was just going to be an action-packed love story, also became a story about letting go and trust.” Watch the new video below.

The new video adds to yet another monumental year for Stapleton, who is nominated for four awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards—Best Country Song (“A Song To Sing” with Miranda Lambert), Best Country Solo Performance (“Bad As I Used To Be”) and two nods in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category (“A Song To Sing” with Lambert and “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with George Strait)—as well as three awards at next week’s 59th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year (“Think I’m In Love With You”).

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz