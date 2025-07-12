Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Join Forces On Collaborative New Single “A Song To Sing”

Home News Samantha Mason July 12th, 2025 - 3:40 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have joined forces on their new track, “A Song to Sing”, which was released on July 11.

The country legends deliver a phenomenal and romantic performance on “A Song To Sing” with heartfelt lyrics such as: You are a part of me / Baby, you’re the heart of me / Together, we can write a song to sing / And, in that melody / Baby, you’re the harmony that you just can’t find anywhere.” The song is about finding your person, and pledging to be by their side, no matter what. The track’s laid-back instrumentals, paired with the sweet words sung by the pair, make “A Song To Sing” a perfect summer romance song.

Stapleton and Lambert each drew inspiration from their own romantic relationships to write the song. “Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and [his wife] have both lived it,” said Lambert.

The duo has worked together in the past. Lambert co-wrote “What Am I Donna Do” off of Stapleton’s 2023 album Higher. About Lambert, Stapleton has expressed: “I don’t think people talk about what a great songwriter she is enough. We all know that she’s a great singer and entertainer and all those things, but she’s a really great country songwriter.”

Stapleton is currently on the road for his All-American Road Show tour, while Lambert is opening for a handful of shows on Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem Tour.