Chris Stapleton Shares Touching New Video For “Think I’m In Love With You”

Kayleigh Lycans September 1st, 2024 - 3:44 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Chris Stapleton has released a new music video for his previously released hit, “Think I’m In Love With You.” The ten-time GRAMMY, sixteen-time CMA, and nineteen-time ACM award winner released “Think I’m In Love With You” in 2023 for his studio album Higher.

This is Stapleton’s first release of new material since his recent covers of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well” with Slash and Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It.”

The upbeat love song “Think I’m In Love With You,” is reimagined in Stapleton’s new music video. Directed by Running Bear, the video stars Andre Royo through death’s journey. The video begins with Royo’s character dying and viewing his death rites as a ghost. Flying over to his funeral and in a cheery mood, the viewer watches Royo’s character dancing through the streets as his family mourns.

This cheerful mood juxtaposed with the solemn story, matches the emotional complexity of “Think I’m In Love With You.” As Stapleton sings his devotion to a loved one with a high-energy pop-country beat. The visuals show a somber funeral, and Royo’s character’s happy mood is quickly explained as he reunites with his loved one in the afterlife. He dances with his long-lost partner in an afterlife disco as the video reaches its close. It ends with the mourning family leaving Royo’s character’s burial as Chris Stapleton himself re-fills the grave.

Additionally, the ending features a dedication saying, “Dedicated to: Poppop and Mommom.” This only adds the emotional meaning of the song. “Think I’m In Love With You” is a deeply personal piece for Stapleton.

Chris Stapleton will be on tour from October 2024 to March 2025, where all the shows are currently sold out. Except for his headlining performances at the Austin City Limits Festival from October 4th to 6th, and October 11th to 13th. Additionally, a Las Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium with George Strait and Little Big Town, on December 7th, 2024.

