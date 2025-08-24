Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Release Music Video For “A Song to Sing”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 24th, 2025 - 4:53 PM

Country music icons Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton have teamed up to create an upbeat fusion of country and disco through their new track, “A Song To Sing.” The new song has already been praised by Rolling Stone for its “disco groove and lovestruck devotion.” The new single sees the two Grammy award winners combining their talents to create a beautiful harmony. “A Song To Sing” also marked an important moment of Lambert’s musical journey as it racked over 3.3 million U.S. streams and over 4.3 million streams globally in its first week. This makes it Lambert’s biggest stream debut yet! Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

“A Song To Sing” was co-written by the two singers as well as Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor. It was produced by Dave Cobb. The track has also been accompanied by an equally fun music video featuring Lambert and Stapleton at the Brentwood Skate Center. The video steps right into the ‘70s as the two singers walk out in matching terracotta suits and are surrounded by groovy roller-skaters. The video was directed by Running Bear and was intended to callback to the era of Ronnie Milsap, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. The duo specifically paid tribute to the classic duo of Parton and Rogers by borrowing iconic jewelry pieces from their estates. Lambert can be seen wearing Parton’s gold clip-on hoop earrings while Stapleton can be seen with Rogers’ lion necklace. This makes the track not only perfect for younger audiences, but also nostalgic for fans of the past.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz