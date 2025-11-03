Under The Big Sky Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Chris Stapleton, Of Monsters And Men, Old Crow Medicine Show & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2025 - 5:44 PM

Under The Big Sky returns to the heart of Montana’s big sky country next July, anchored by Chris Stapleton’s festival debut. The 2026 lineup celebrates the best of the modern West and Americana, pairing marquee names and rising voices in one of the country’s most panoramic and picturesque settings. UTBS will host more than 40 artists straddling outlaw country, indie rock, bluegrass, folk and the very best of Montana’s musical scene. For tickets and more information, click here.

Stapleton will headline alongside two of Under The Big Sky’s long-time favorites, Zach Top, whose throwback twang and sharp songwriting have set him at the center of modern country’s traditionalist revival and Cody Jinks, the Texan outlaw powerhouse beloved for his gritty, truth-first storytelling. Under The Big Sky will also play host to genre defining artists, including Ryan Bingham and Texas Gentlemen, whose roots-driven sound channels the rugged soul of the American West, Southern rock and blues star Marcus King Band, the contemplative Virginian Charles Wesley Godwin, genre spanning guitarist and song-writer Stephen Wilson Jr., the theatrical cosmic cowgirl Kaitlin Butts and the return of only band to play every edition of the festival, Hogslop String Band.

A mere 30 miles south of the Canadian border, just minutes away from the rugged beauty of Glacier National Park, Under The Big Sky immerses attendees in the majesty of the American West and cowboy traditions. Taking place on a 350 acre working ranch, the stages are adorned by railroad tracks and streams that are framed by luscious green forest and panoramic mountain views. A full rough stock rodeo features athletes competing in bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback riding, team roping, barrel racing, and more. While family friendly fares include horseback rides and a petting zoo.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz