Chris Stapleton Shares Soulful New Single “Bad As I Used To Be”

Home News Lea Tran May 25th, 2025 - 6:33 PM

Chris Stapleton’s new single, “Bad As I Used To Be,” is a soulful rock song that sets the vibe for the upcoming Formula One movie titled F1. The song tells the story of someone returning with just the same amount of fire and passion as they once had, which reflects the plot of the movie. The instrumentals are a blend of soul, folk, country and rock that give the song a slight edge,e pairing well with Stapleton’s vocals.

The F1 soundtrack will also feature new music from Doja Cat, Rose, Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, Don Toliver and many more high-profile artists. The soundtrack was curated by the producers of the Barbie album, which won many awards during its release. The movie follows an old racer, played by Brad Pitt, who enters the formula racing nearly 30 years after a near fatal accident. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem will also star alongside Pitt.

Stapleton is a Grammy-winning country artist known for his electric live performances. He is currently in the middle of his All-American Road Show, touring North America through the summer and fall.

F1 The Movie will be released on June 25. The full soundtrack will be available on June 27. “Bas As I Used To Be” can be streamed on all major platforms.

F1® THE ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)

2. Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)

3. Ed Sheeran – Drive

4. Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

5. ROSÉ – Messy

6. Burna Boy – Don’t Let Me Drown

7. Roddy Ricch – Underdog

8. RAYE – Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News

9. Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

10. Myke Towers – Baja California

11. Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!

12. Madison Beer – All At Once

13. Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E

14. PAWSA – Double C

15. Mr Eazi – Attention

16. Darkoo – Give Me Love

17. Obongjayar – Gasoline

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz