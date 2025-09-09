Hinds Cover Charli XCX & Lorde’s “Girl, So Confusing”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2025 - 1:08 PM

According to NME.com, musical duo Hinds have shared a dreamy indie cover of Charli XCX’s “Girl, So Confusing.” The Madrid-based indie group, Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote, released their fourth album, Viva Hinds, last year. And now, to mark the album’s first anniversary, the ladies have shared their take on “Girl, so Confusing.”

The cover has become a fan favorite at the Hind‘s live gigs and arrives ahead of an upcoming tour across the U.S. and Spain. As a whole, the duo‘s version of “Girl, so Confusing” is delightful by how the light pop-rock vibe shakes the background beautiful harmonies, while the vocal performances dazzles the mind with sheer attitude.

While speaking about their take on the Brat track, Hinds said: “Everything about this song resonates with us. We have been a girl band for four albums now, more than a decade. A decade in a world that tries to put girls against each other, comparing everything, our bodies, our songs, our way of talking and existing. Making it almost impossible to not feel threatened and constantly insecure. When this song and the feature with Lorde was released, it made history for music and for women. This is our take on it.”