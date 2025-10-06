mxdwn Music

Charli XCX Revealed To Be Working On New Album: “It Feels Really Different And Fresh At The Moment”

October 6th, 2025 - 7:14 PM

According to NME.comCharli XCX has shared studio footage, as her collaborator reveals the artist is working on a “really different and fresh” new album. On October 5, XCX went on social media to share a five-second clip from the studio. The audio features some horror soundtrack-esque strings building to a sharp crescendo before coming to a sudden halt.

It is not clear if the audio is for the album but the clip does come after Finn Keane, a producer who worked on Brat, gave an update on the record’s progress on September 29. Speaking to Music News at the BMI London Awards, he said: “We’re kinda deep in it now, and I think it’s gonna be really amazing… It feels really different and fresh at the moment.”

 

