Lamb Of God Unveil Dark New Single & Video “Sepsis”

Today, Lamb of God return with “Sepsis,” which is a visceral and menacing new single out now through Epic Records. The ditty marks the band’s first new original music since 2022’s critically revered album, Omens. Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, the three-and-a-half minute track arrives alongside a grainy and lo-fi performance video that offers a moody unfiltered look at Richmond’s underbelly.

Directed by Gianfranco Svagelj, the video captures the song’s slow-burning musical tension. “Sepsis’ is a celebration of the very underground local bands here in Richmond that we really admired when we were just forming Burn the Priest,” Mark Morton shares.

The artist adds: “Bands like Breadwinner, Sliang Laos and Ladyfinger, though they never got widespread attention outside of Richmond, those were the bands we listened to all the time. The song references that stuff in a way that’s a direct line to where we were coming from when we were in the basement writing our earliest material together.”

Also, “Sepsis” arrives during a milestone year for Lamb of God. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of their discography, performed at the historic “Back to the Beginning” concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave,” along with appearances at several festivals including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life and a headlining show at Richmond’s new 7500-seat outdoor venue, Allianz Amphitheater, during its opening season.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete