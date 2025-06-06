Zakk Sabbath Announces Fall & Winter Tour Dates With Use Your Illusion, Bonfire And Dark Chapel

Home News Leila DeJoui June 6th, 2025 - 1:11 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

From their start in 1968, the iconic rock band, Black Sabbath, has brought music to their fans and audiences. A cover band, Zakk Sabbath, has announced that they will be going on tour. The cover band’s members are guitarist and vocalist Zakk Wylde, bassist Robert “Blasko” Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo. According to an article by Metal Injection, the tour they are going on will feature the Guns N’ Roses tribute band Use Your Illusion, the AC/DC tribute band Bonfire and Dark Chapel, which is a band that creates and performs their own songs.

The tour that they will be embarking on is an extensive US tour that will take place later this year. Tickets are available now to be purchased. The tour will begin at The Show at Agua Caliente Resort & Casinos on Oct. 30 in Rancho Mirage, CA. Throughout the tour, they will be hitting a bunch of different cities throughout the United States. The rock cover band will wrap up their tour in December. On Dec.16 the band will play their last show and wrap up their tour. Their last show will be at the House of Blues in San Diego, CA.

Zakk Sabbath, Use Your Illusion & Dark Chapel

10/30 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Resort & Casinos (no Dark Chapel)

11/01 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

11/02 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

11/04 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

11/05 – Billings, MT – Pub Station

11/07 – Turtle Lake, WI – St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Event Center

11/08 – Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre AC

Zakk Sabbath, Bonfire & Dark Chapel

11/09 – Urbana, IL – The Canopy Club

11/11 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

11/12 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

11/14 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

11/15 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

11/16 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/18 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

11/19 – Johnstown, PA – Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center

11/21 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/22 – Waterloo, NY – The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino (no Dark Chapel)

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/25 – Hampton, NH – Wally’s

11/26 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

11/28 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

11/29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars

11/30 – Richmond, VA – The National

12/02 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

12/03 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

12/05 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

12/06 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

12/07 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

12/09 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

12/10 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

12/11 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

12/12 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom

12/14 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

12/16 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues