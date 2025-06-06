Zakk Sabbath Announces Fall & Winter Tour Dates With Use Your Illusion, Bonfire And Dark Chapel

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz
From their start in 1968, the iconic rock band, Black Sabbath, has brought music to their fans and audiences. A cover band, Zakk Sabbath, has announced that they will be going on tour. The cover band’s members are guitarist and vocalist Zakk Wylde, bassist Robert “Blasko” Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo. According to an article by Metal Injection, the tour they are going on will feature the Guns N’ Roses tribute band Use Your Illusion, the AC/DC tribute band Bonfire and Dark Chapel, which is a band that creates and performs their own songs.
The tour that they will be embarking on is an extensive US tour that will take place later this year. Tickets are available now to be purchased. The tour will begin at The Show at Agua Caliente Resort & Casinos on Oct. 30 in Rancho Mirage, CA. Throughout the tour, they will be hitting a bunch of different cities throughout the United States. The rock cover band will wrap up their tour in December. On Dec.16 the band will play their last show and wrap up their tour. Their last show will be at the House of Blues in San Diego, CA.
Zakk Sabbath, Use Your Illusion & Dark Chapel
10/30 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Resort & Casinos (no Dark Chapel)
11/01 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
11/02 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom
11/04 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma
11/05 – Billings, MT – Pub Station
11/07 – Turtle Lake, WI – St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Event Center
11/08 – Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre AC
Zakk Sabbath, Bonfire & Dark Chapel
11/09 – Urbana, IL – The Canopy Club
11/11 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
11/12 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
11/14 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
11/15 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre
11/16 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11/18 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater
11/19 – Johnstown, PA – Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center
11/21 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/22 – Waterloo, NY – The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino (no Dark Chapel)
11/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
11/25 – Hampton, NH – Wally’s
11/26 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
11/28 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
11/29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars
11/30 – Richmond, VA – The National
12/02 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
12/03 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
12/05 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
12/06 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
12/07 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
12/09 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown
12/10 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
12/11 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
12/12 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom
12/14 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
12/16 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues