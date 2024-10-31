Headbangers Boat Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Lamb Of God, Fear Factory, Clutch & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2024 - 1:37 PM

According to blabberouth.net, The 2024 edition of Lamb Of God‘s Headbangers Boat Cruise is still going on right now but they have already started looking toward 2025 because Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe took a moment to confirm some of next year’s lineup aboard the ongoing cruise.

The Black Dahlia Murder, Brat, Clutch, Crowbar, DevilDriver, Eighteen Visions, Fear Factory, Kublai Khan TX, Lamb Of God and Obituary are scheduled to be performing at next year’s Headbangers Boat Cruise, which is set to sail from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico on October 31 to November 4, 2025. For tickets and more information click here.

The 2024 edition of Headbangers Boat is sailing October 28-November 1, 2024 from Miami, Florida to the brand new port of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem. As for Lamb Of God, they have had a pretty big year outside the cruise. The band released their new single, “Floods Of Triton” in collaboration with Mastodon and dropped a pretty hefty 20th anniversary version of Ashes Of The Wake.

After the first installment of the Headbangers Boat in 2023, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton said: “The sense of connection and family that was shared on the Headbangers Boat has been overwhelming. We were all reminded of the power that music has to bring joy, inspiration, and healing. We are beyond grateful to have had the chance to bring so many people from the heavy metal community together to share and celebrate this music we all love.”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete