Offset Drops Surprise Album Haunted by Fame

Offset surprised his fans by releasing a new album called Haunted by Fame on Halloween, just two months after he put out his popular third solo album KIARI. The latest album has 11 songs that Offset recorded while touring in the U.S. with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. It includes collaborations with artists like YoungBoy, NoCap, and Lil Dump. Released under Motown Records, this spontaneous collection shows Offset exploring the challenging parts of being famous in an honest and direct way.

The first song, “I HEARD,” kicks off the album with a burst of energy through YoungBoy’s collaboration. It features lively piano sounds, funky guitar riffs, and a catchy bassline. Offset talks about what it’s like to be both loved and disliked by people while feeling alone even though he’s successful. He raps, “They don’t like me; I’m hated by many men.” YoungBoy adds his own style with an energetic performance similar to James Brown’s famous intensity.

In Haunted by Fame, Offset shows he’s at the top of his game creatively. Songs like “FREE PICK” highlight his confidence, while “N.A.M.E” reveals a more vulnerable side as he reflects on past struggles with surprising folk-influenced music. The track “ANOTHER PROBLEM,” featuring Lil Dump, brings back high energy thanks to strong production from well-known producers like London Jae and Pooh Beatz.

The album builds on the success of KIARI Deluxe, which added impressive new songs to its original release. KIARI was already well-received for its thoughtful and party-friendly tracks, as Offset skillfully balanced personal insights with his public image through smart lyrics and smooth production. The lead single, “Bodies,” quickly became popular on the charts and got a lot of praise for its strong performance and memorable team-up with J.I.D. People have praised Offset’s ability to mix different styles in hip-hop, shown by an excellent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

HAUNTED BY FAME

1. FREE PICK

2. HAUNTED BY FAME

3. I HEARD (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

4. NO SWEAT

5. OKAY, OKAY

6. FASHION ICON

7. N.A.M.E (feat. NoCap)

8. ANOTHER PROBLEM (feat. Lil Dump)

9. YA DIGG

10. NO REGRETS

11. HEADHUNTER