Offset Shares New Single & Video “Style Rare” Featuring Gunna

After teaming up on a song with Travis Scott last year, Offset has released another collaboration. This Friday, the multiplatinum superstar Offset collaborated with Gunna for their summer single “Style Rare,” out via Motown Records. This is the second collaboration between the two this year, as they released Gunna’s hit “Prada Dem” featuring Offset, earlier this year.

The song features synths that accent a punchy beat, as the two trade bars back and forth, practically finishing each other’s sentences. “Style Rare” features a hook as hard-hitting as the bars.

They also released a music video with “Style Rare”, co-directed by Offset and Joshua “Mid Jordan” Farias. Offset shows his creative side, outside of making music, with his self-directed video.

The music video visuals feature shots of dancers with close-ups of Offset and Gunna. The visuals are highly stylized, with an artistic editing style. There is no denying that fashion is also a major part of this video, as they continue to hold their place as style icons through their eye-catching looks.

Watch the “Style Rare” music video:

