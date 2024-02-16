Previously Unheard James Brown Song From 1970 “We Got To Change” Released

Home News Brent Bassig February 16th, 2024 - 8:27 PM

James Brown released an unreleased song “We Got to Change” today. This new song has a vibe of the 1970s. It also pays homage to black history month. The song also has a message that pertains to everyone about social justice which keeps people informed about what’s going on and that people got to change.

“We Got To Change” is about informing people that we all have to stand up and speak about what is on our mind and be the voice and make the changes that are important in our lives. James Brown’s unreleased song teaches us that we can all make a difference in the world and that our voices are heard.

The song itself really plays a pivotal time for James Brown because of the message and how it really touches people. The music gives off the vibe of the blues and jazz sort of feel. There’s also the use of the trumpets and drums. The perfect melodies in the song really brings out that we can all make a difference in the world.

The lyrics also have a very strong message that teaches people. “Never had much money, Never had my doubt, things we need most.” The song really gives off the feel of a hip-hop vibe as well as teaching people the importance of social justice that we all have been informed about. We all have to love one another, and that we all got to change. James Brown unreleased song really makes a big impact on how we should all change on how we look at people and judge them.