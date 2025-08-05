Offset Announces New Album Kiari For August 2025 Release

Home News Trent Tournour August 5th, 2025 - 7:17 PM

Offset, formerly of the group Migos, has announced his third solo album is set to release later this month. Fans have suspected Offset was back in the studio since June when he released the single “Bodies” to much fanfare. When he released “Professional” the next month it seemed pretty apparent that he was gearing up for an album cycle but now he has officially confirmed his album is called Kiari and is coming out in the very near future.

In addition to a brand new album of Offset material, he has also announced the tracklist which has an absolutely star-studded lineup. Heavy hitters such as Gunna, Youngboy, J.I.D and Ty Dolla $ign will be making appearances alongside the rapper as well as some slightly more offbeat collaborations with singers John Legend and Teezo Touchdown. One look at this tracklist reveals that listeners are in for some surprises!

KIARI Tracklist

Enemies Pills (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again) Professional Back In That Mode (feat. YFN Lucci) Different Species (feat. Gunna) Bodies (feat. J.I.D.) Love You Down Run It Up (feat. Key Glock) Set It Off Folgers All Of My Hoes Calories Checkmate Backends Fasho Prada Myself (feat. Teezo Touchdown) Never Let Go (feat. John Legend) Favorite Girl (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Move On

In the lead up to this record Offset has been keeping busy. He made an appearance on Hot Ones with Sean Evans, he was the first guest on Complex’s new series “Interview With a Magician” and he brought a fan onstage at a show in Milwaukee for a rendition of Migos’ classic “Walk It Like I Talk It”.

Listen to the album as soon as it hits streaming August 22nd!