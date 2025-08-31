Offset Releases Deluxe Version of Kiari with Brand New Music Videos

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 31st, 2025 - 10:40 PM

Offset has released the deluxe version of his latest album, KIARI, which expands the original album. The deluxe version, titled KIARI:OFFSET, includes a new BNYX Mix of the album’s lead single, “Bodies.” The lead single also features JID, who has been praised by critics for his verses and dedication. The BNYX Mix of “Bodies” is heavier than its original counterpart since it adds grinding guitars, booming drums and an overall darker atmosphere. “Bodies” is also the most successful track on KIARI, since it reached the top of the charts and was praised by multiple critics. KIARI:OFFSET features 23 tracks that bring listeners on a journey through Offset’s grief and identity struggle. The album includes multiple collaborations with other rappers, including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gunna, JID, Key Glock, Teezo Touchdown, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign and CeeLo Green.

In addition to the 23 tracks, the KIARI:OFFSET deluxe album has a visual component in which every track has its own music video. All the videos were directed by SheShe Pendleton and Mikey Rare. The three singles, “Never Let Go,” “Professional” and “Bodies” already had music videos, but now fans can visualize the entire album. Although the music videos are fairly minimal, they are still able to tell a story while maintaining the overall theme of the album. The two most popular of the music videos as of now are “Different Species” featuring Gunna and “Never Let Go” with John Legend.