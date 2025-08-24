Offset Drops Music Video For “Never Let Go” With John Legend

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 24th, 2025 - 6:34 PM

Hip-hop artist Offset has released the official music video for “Never Let Go,” featuring John Legend. “Never Let Go” is one of the most emotional tracks on Offset’s new album, KIARI, since it is dedicated to the late artist, Takeoff. Takeoff was tragically shot and killed outside of a private party in Houston, TX on November 1, 2022. His passing has particularly affected Offset since the two were extremely close. The two were members of the hip-hop group Migos and commonly referred to each other as cousins, despite having no blood relation. The new music video for “Never Let Go” focuses on Offset’s grief and promise to Takeoff that he will never forget him. The video first depicts Offset in what looks like an empty group therapy session. The camera then moves up to show a second floor with John Legend on piano whilst surrounded by flowers. Offset joins him later, still wearing his funeral outfit. The video shows Offset moving through the stages of grief until he is eventually able to leave the room with the colorful John Legend. The end of the music video includes a beautiful message dedicated to Takeoff, assuring him, “Your light will never fade. The love, peace and calm presence you brought into the world remain in the hearts of all who knew you and all who listened to you.”

“Never Let Go” is a part of Offset’s third solo album, KIARI, which is named after his birth name. As the title suggests, the album is entirely about Offset defining himself. The singer, himself, stated, “KIARI is me. I challenged myself as an artist and really put it all into the music. I took my time putting this project together.” He continued, “I know who I am, and I hope the world gets to understand who KIARI is through this album.” While the album focuses on Offset, that does not mean he is alone. The 18-track album features multiple collaborations including JID, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, YEN Lucci and Teezo Touchdown. KIARI is out now on all streaming platforms.