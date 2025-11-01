Diplo Releases New Mixtape d00mscrvll Vol. 1

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 1st, 2025 - 4:55 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

Diplo has just released a new mixtape called d00mscrvll Vol. 1, which is his first project in the phonk genre. This mixtape mixes classic 2000s Memphis hip hop sounds with modern influences from around the world. It reflects both Diplo’s musical background and how the phonk genre has grown beyond its origins by creating unique dance-friendly music that appeals to people everywhere.

The collection features an exciting mix of partnerships with big names in the phonk music scene. Notably, Juicy J from Three 6 Mafia and Project Pat from Hypnotize Minds add genuine Memphis style to the project. These collaborations show Diplo’s long-time appreciation for this type of music and his dedication to updating it for today’s audience. During the summer, Diplo gave fans a sneak peek of new songs with artists like Artemas, Benny Benassi WesGhost and Nfasis.

These tracks add depth to d00mscrvll Vol. 1 by mixing fresh sounds with tributes to past styles. Along with the mixtape’s release, there’s a visualizer for the song “My Money” that gives a look into its style and music. As phonk grows in popularity both among dedicated fans and mainstream listeners, this release is set to attract people interested in unique musical experiences. In d00mscrvll Vol. 1, Diplo broadens his music style and takes listeners on a journey through the changing world of phonk. This mixtape connects old hip hop traditions with new electronic sounds, making it relevant in today’s music scene.

d00mscrvll Vol. 1

1. Flashlight ft. Project Pat and Juicy J

2. BRAIN ft. Artemas

3. My Money ft. Yo Gotti

4. Trippy Mane ft. Project Pat

5. Hot P Suit ft. MC LAN

6. Gang Activity ft. Kordhell & Project Pat

7. TOMA TOMA with Benny Benassi ft. Nfasis

8. Still Get Like That ft. Project Pat & Starrah

9. PSYCHWARD with WesGhost ft. Project Pat