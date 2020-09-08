DJ Paul and Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia File $6.45 Million Lawsuit Against $uicideboy$ Over Uncleared Samples from 35 Different Songs

Home News Aaron Grech September 8th, 2020 - 5:51 PM

Hip hop pioneers DJ Paul and Juicy J of the legendary trap group Three 6 Mafia have filed a massive $6.45 million lawsuit against the emo rap duo $uicideboy$, which consists of Ruby da Cherry and $crim. The lawsuit filed on DJ Paul and Juicy J’s behalf claims that the duo illegally sampled 35 songs from Three 6 Mafia, which the duo denies.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, attorneys on Three 6 Mafia’s behalf claim that the duo illegally used elements from songs such as “Mask and Da Glock,” “Break Da Law ’95” and “Smoked Out, Loced Out” to allegedly “trade off and profit from Three 6 Mafia’s original sound and hard-earned success in the hip-hop industry.”

The similarities between the $uicideboy$ songs and the Three 6 Mafia originals are immediately apparent. The instrumentals from the aforementioned tracks and their titles are nearly identical to the $uicideboy$’s songs “Ma$k and da GlocK,” and “BREAKDALAW2K16.” The $uicideboy$ “Smoked Out, Loced Out,” has the same title as the Three 6 Mafia song, but takes its instrumental from another one of their songs, “Walk Up To Your House.” It should be noted that “Ma$k and da GlocK,” contains $crim$ production watermark stating “This a $crim beat.”

DJ Paul and Juicy J are reportedly seeking “compensatory and actual damages, including [d]efendants’ profits from infringement, in an amount in excess of $1,200,000,” alongside $5,250,000 for statutory damages.

$uicideboy$ allege that they never illegally sampled, stole or infringed upon any of the 35 songs and deny that the DJ Paul and Juicy J even own the rights to those tracks. They also allege that Juicy J verbally approved the clearances for any of the Three 6 Mafia samples allegedly used by the duo, and allege that this was done “in exchange for their production services, unpublished beats and creative contributions” to his mixtapes Highly Intoxicated and shutdafuckup, which they allege that were never paid “any fees, royalties or other compensation” for.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela