Diplo Reveals He Was Tripping on LSD Live During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast Hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

Charlotte Huot January 1st, 2025 - 8:51 PM

CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve Live broadcast, hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, is known for its unpredictable and unfiltered moments. This year’s edition did not disappoint, with Diplo providing a headline-worthy revelation: the DJ and producer admitted to tripping on LSD live during his appearance on the show, according to Stereogum.

Broadcasting from Los Angeles, Diplo joined the cohosts for a segment where he discussed his frequent use of psychedelics. When Cohen asked about the most unusual circumstances under which he had tripped, Diplo revealed that he had recently taken acid while riding in a helicopter to his gig at the Avalon in Hollywood. The twist? He was still feeling the effects during his live appearance.

“You’re tripping right now?” Cohen asked, a mix of surprise and amusement in his voice. Diplo casually confirmed, explaining, “It’s like a light trip… I think I might have macrodosed earlier today though.” This sparked further curiosity, with Cooper referencing the increasingly popular trend of microdosing. Diplo admitted to balancing between micro and macro doses throughout the day, which added an unconventional layer to the already chaotic broadcast.

The moment added to the charm of CNN’s New Year’s Eve tradition, a show that thrives on its unpolished, anything-goes energy. This year’s antics also included Cooper and Cohen revisiting embarrassing moments from 2024. One of the highlights came when Cooper mocked Cohen’s dancing at a Dead & Company concert at the Sphere, a moment that had gone viral on TikTok. As the video played, Cooper teased Cohen’s moves and choice of wardrobe, quipping, “Sweetie, did you know you were being filmed?” The segment left both hosts in fits of laughter, continuing their playful tradition of good-natured ribbing.

Cohen and Cooper, who also shared shots on-air earlier in the night, proved once again that their chemistry and humor are the driving forces behind the show’s success. From Diplo’s psychedelic confession to the hosts’ viral TikTok banter, the broadcast was a reminder of why New Year’s Eve Live continues to resonate with viewers looking for an unscripted, raw alternative to more polished productions like New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Diplo’s candid admission, combined with the hosts’ natural charisma, solidified the night as another memorable installment of the irreverent tradition. For audiences, it served as a reminder that when the ball drops on CNN, the unexpected is almost guaranteed.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi