Juicy J Addresses Racism, Reparations and More in New Song “Hella Fuckin’ Trauma”

Memphis based rapper and Three 6 Mafia founder Juicy J just released a new single “Hella Fuckin’ Trauma” in response to the continued protests surrounding the killing of of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, according to Pitchfork. The song addresses systemic racism, reparations, the carceral system, COVID-19 and record labels.

The song is raw and powerful, as Juicy lets his lyrics bounce off of the empty but aggressive beat. The rapper asks, “When they gone stop killing n****s? Enough is enough / Why they lock up all the real ones, man? Enough is enough,” as he heavily criticizes American society and their historical treatment of African Americans. The genuine anger and frustration is felt in Juicy’s voice, as the emotions felt by the rapper are easily transferred to the listener due to his powerful performance.