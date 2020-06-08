Juicy J Addresses Racism, Reparations and More in New Song “Hella Fuckin’ Trauma”

Memphis based rapper and Three 6 Mafia founder Juicy J just released a new single “Hella Fuckin’ Trauma” in response to the continued protests surrounding the killing of of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, according to Pitchfork. The song addresses systemic racism, reparations, the carceral system, COVID-19 and record labels.
The song is raw and powerful, as Juicy lets his lyrics bounce off of the empty but aggressive beat. The rapper asks, “When they gone stop killing n****s? Enough is enough / Why they lock up all the real ones, man? Enough is enough,” as he heavily criticizes American society and their historical treatment of African Americans. The genuine anger and frustration is felt in Juicy’s voice, as the emotions felt by the rapper are easily transferred to the listener due to his powerful performance.
Juicy J is the latest rapper to express his frustrations since the killing of Floyd; YG, Tyga, Denzel Curry and Run The Jewels have all released projects that reference police brutality or the general discrimination of the black community in American society.
Other rap artists have come out and shown their support in ways other than through their music as well. Kanye West donated $2 million to the families of Floyd, as well as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Abery, Killer Mike delivered a passionate speech to his hometown of Atlanta urging people to protest peacefully, and Kendrick Lamar joined protests in his hometown of Compton, California, along with NBA starts and Compton natives Demar Derozan and Russell Westbrook.
Photo Credit: Owen Ela