Diplo and Bailey Zimmerman Work Together on New Song “Ashes”

Skylar Jameson June 28th, 2025 - 4:23 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Diplo has joined forces with the multi-platinum superstar Bailey Zimmerman on their new song “Ashes”. The song blends Zimmerman’s country twang with Diplo’s hyped-up production. The song was also released with a music video that features cowboys having fun at a trailer park. The song itself is a fun country party track, perfect for your summer barbeque playlist!



Check out the song “Ashes” and its accompanying music video below:

“Ashes” is not Diplo’s first dip into the country pool. He has previously released several critically acclaimed country projects under the alias Thomas Wesley. Under his Wesley alias, Diplo released two projects. The first one was in 2020 with Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, which featured the songs “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and “Dance With Me” featuring Thomas Rhett and Young Thug. He followed that up with the project Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant in 2023. That project included the platinum certified song “Heartbroken” which featured Jesse Murph and Polo G. Diplo has also worked on other country tracks for this project with Parker McCollum, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen, Dove Cameron, Morgan Wade and Strugill Simpson. The most recent country project to come from Diplo was Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: The Mixtape.

“Ashes” is the latest single for Zimmerman’s upcoming sophomore album called Different Night Same Rodeo. Different Night Same Rodeo will be in the hands of fans on August 8th of this year, released through Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville. The album features the recently released song “Backup Plan” which features country superstar Luke Combs, in addition to songs such as “Holy Smokes”, “Backup Plan”, “Holding On” and more. You can pre save the album now.