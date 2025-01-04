Diplo’s Accuser Ordered To Reveal Name In Order To Proceed With Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Home News Cristian Garcia January 4th, 2025 - 2:02 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

In a high-profile legal battle involving Grammy-winning DJ and producer Diplo, a Los Angeles judge has ruled that the woman accusing him of revenge porn must reveal her name if she wishes to proceed with her lawsuit. The ruling comes amidst ongoing legal disputes and alleged accusations that have garnered significant media attention. The plaintiff, who had filed the lawsuit anonymously under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that Thomas Wesley Pentz (aka Diplo), engaged in a campaign of harassment and non-consensual distribution of sexually explicit material after their relationship ended. Diplo has denied the allegations, labeling them as baseless and defamatory.

During the hearing, Diplo’s legal team argued that anonymity could hinder their ability to mount a fair defense, citing the importance of knowing the accuser’s identity to cross-examine evidence and claims. The judge agreed, stating that while privacy is crucial in sensitive cases, it must be balanced against the defendant’s right to due process. The accuser’s attorney expressed concerns about potential retaliation and further harm if her identity were disclosed, referencing the highly publicized nature of the case and the power dynamics involved. However, the court emphasized procedural transparency, ruling that the plaintiff must disclose her real name to move forward with the case. (via NME)

This development is the latest chapter in the contentious legal battle between the parties. Diplo has previously filed a countersuit for defamation, alleging that the accusations have caused significant damage to his career and personal reputation. Diplo has faced similar allegations in the past, though no criminal charges have been filed. Both parties are now preparing for the next steps in the legal proceedings, with the accuser’s legal team indicating they are considering their options following the ruling.

