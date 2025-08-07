Lucy Dacus Covers Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” And Ben Platt Covers Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” At The La Culturistas Culture Awards

Home News Trent Tournour August 7th, 2025 - 9:30 PM

Last week saw a spate of popular artists covering popular artists. Among these, two of the most intriguing came as part of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ La Culturistas Culture Awards. The tongue in cheek award show was hosted on the Bravo Network and gave out a host of unconventional prizes to more underground artists. All in all, the event was a rather silly affair designed to foreground celebs who don’t necessarily get all the mainstream attention they deserve. However, in the midst of the festivities came two performances which will not quickly vanish from the public consciousness.

The first of these was Lucy Dacus’ surprisingly resonant and emotional (if camp drenched) cover of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”. According to Stereogum, the performance came as part of a mock ‘in memoriam’ style section featuring all the figures who couldn’t make it to the event including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Check out Lucy Dacus’ performance here:

Lucy Dacus making a surprise appearance at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards! pic.twitter.com/lbEU54ANvX — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) August 6, 2025

The other cover which garnered a big crowd reaction was Broadway legend Ben Platt’s cover of Addison Rae’s recent hit “Diet Pepsi”. The cover served the same function as much of the event– pulling various completely disparate corners of the queer entertainment sphere together for one night of rollicking fun. And rollicking fun is absolutely what Platt was having when he engaged in this classically styled cover.

Check it out here: