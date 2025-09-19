Yungblud & Aerosmith Join Forces For Epic New Single “My Only Angel”

Home News Steven Taylor September 19th, 2025 - 7:42 PM

The music world was treated to the first sampling of Yungblud and Aerosmith’s joint album One More Time today, with the full release of the track “My Only Angel.” A visualizer for the track can be found on Yungblud’s YouTube channel.

The video features the up-and-rising Yungblud alongside members of the legendary Aerosmith, featuring vignettes of them performing, planning and just spending time together. Yungblud and Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler can be seen signing alongside one another in the video, the two providing a duet blending the new and the old – at one point, Tyler can even be seen kissing Yungblud on the cheek. The track has a feeling that sounds almost celebratory and triumphant, adding to the gravity of the collaboration.

Tyler spoke on the feelings behind the collaboration, saying, “The decision to meet Yungblud and make this music with him…was like plugging into pure electricity! For Joe and me it was another cosmic collision… to find ourselves in the studio with this outrageously talented and positively wild animal named Dom. Here’s this kid that lives his life out loud…grew up on our records and the British invasion… and now we’re in the studio together creating something that bridges generations.”

“Aerosmith have been such a staple of rock and roll and showmanship for me, so I’ve been ready for this my whole life,” said Yungblud. “As soon as we entered the studio, the chemistry exploded and the songs just poured out of us. It’s the kind of collaboration that young me wouldn’t even dream of so to sit here holding a vinyl in my hand that says Aerosmith and YUNGBLUD on it is truly blowing my mind.”

“My Only Angel” is the first song on One More Time and it’s first single released. The full album is set for a November 21st release date.