Testament Covers “Seek & Destroy” by Metallica

The third single released from the all-star compilation, No Life ‘Til Leather – A Tribute To Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All, is Testament’s cover of Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy”. “We had fun covering Metallica’s song ‘Seek & Destroy’,” comments Testament vocalist Chuck Billy. “Songs like this started a movement.” Silver Lining Music will release No Life ‘Til Leather – A Tribute To Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All on November 14, according to Blabbermouth. Watch Testament’s cover below.

No Life ‘Til Leather – A Tribute To Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All features Metallica covers from several artists who were inspired by Metallica over the course of their careers. The first single from No Life ‘Til Leather – A Tribute To Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All is The Almighty’s cover of Metallica’s legendary “The Four Horsemen”, which is The Almighty’s first recorded work with their founding lineup since 1991.

The Almighty’s guitarist Ricky Warwick commented, “‘The Four Horsemen’ by Metallica got us back into the studio with the original lineup for the first time since 1991… Unbelievable.

“When the opportunity presented itself, it was really a no-brainer. Metallica has been a huge influence for us. It was a bit nerve-racking because we had not been in the studio for such a long time. We did the whole thing in a day and a half with as much power and passion as you would expect from The Almighty. It is such a powerful track. I think it turned out great, make sure you turn it up really, really loud!”