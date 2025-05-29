Metallica’s Robert Trujillo & Kirk Hammett Cover Fugazi’s “Waiting Room” During Maryland Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2025 - 1:19 PM

According to consequence.net, during their M72 World Tour, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett performed a local-inspired song at the band’s show in Landover, Maryland on May 28. With the show taking place in the greater Washington, D.C. area, the duo paid tribute to the legendary Fugazi.

Trujillo and Hammett’s Fugazi tribute consisted of them performing the intro to the classic “Waiting Room,” with Trujillo playing the iconic and killer bass riff. Heavy Consequence also heard from a reliable source that Fugazi singer-guitarist and all-around hardcore legend Ian MacKaye was in the “Snakepit” section of the audience, with a smile on his face.

The portion of the show also saw Trujillo and Hammett play the Metallica rarity “Just a Bullet Away” from the 2011 Beyond Magnetic EP. With the concert being a stand-alone show and not one of the “No Repeat Weekend” gigs, the rest of the 16-song setlist was a career-spanning collection of classics.

Among the tunes were three songs from The Black Album, which was just certified 20-times platinum and three cuts from Master of Puppets, which just attained eight-times platinum status.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz