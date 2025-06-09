Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett Cover “Pull The Plug” by Death in Tampa

Home News Leila DeJoui June 9th, 2025 - 8:08 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

During a show in Tampa, Florida, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett covered “Pull The Plug,” which is originally by Death. Their show in Tampa was on June 8, 2025 at the Raymond James Stadium. Their performance of the song had great reviews, including a post made by a former member of Death, Terry Butler. The post was a video of Trujillo and Hammett doing the cover with the caption, “Last night Rob & Kirk played a snippet of Pull the Plug !! Glad to see them give props !! It’s the thought that counts !! Pretty damn cool ! #death #chucklives.” During the performance, the two faced each other and performed on their guitars the whole time.

Watch the cover of “Pull The Plug.”

This is not the first time the band would perform this song, they have added “Pull The Plug” as a fun cover on their recent shows. Sometimes, they do different interpretations of the song, whether it be just singing, just instrumental or both. According to an article by BlabberMouth, Trujillo spoke about these covers that he would perform with Hammett. “Some of my proudest moments were with Kirk on the last European tour, playing in these massive soccer stadiums and playing songs that were sort of native to those cities or even those countries,” said Trujillo. “So we would take a song and learn it by an artist from that country.” In that moment, they decided to add covers, which they call “doodles,” to their sets on their shows.