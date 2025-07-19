Martin Garrix Thanks Metallica For Providing New Stage Parts For Tomorrowland Festival After Fire Destroyed Main Stage

Home News Samantha Mason July 19th, 2025 - 2:35 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

DJ icon Martin Garrix has publicly thanked heavy metal band Metallica after they assisted in delivering part of their stage set up to Tomorrowland. After a fire destroyed the main stage of the Belgian festival on July 16, fans were unsure of the fate of the festival. But, Metallica’s stage setup saved the day.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire. With over 70,000 people planning to attend Tomorrowland, fans were unsure if the weekend festival would be able to happen. In an update posted on July 18, festival organizers assured fans they were looking for a resolution.

Legendary group Metallica played a part in the saving of Tomorrowland. Elements from their WorldWired stage and touring set up were used to help build the new stage to replace Tomorrowland’s beloved main stage.

Garrix took to Instagram to not only announce that his performance was to continue as planned, but that Metallica’s help in getting the stage parts airlifted to the festival grounds played a part.

This isn’t the only charitable action that has landed Metallica in the news lately. In February, the band participated in a fundraising concert to support relief for the Los Angeles wildfires.

Garrix’s performance went off without a hitch on Friday, July 18. In another post, he said, “Tomorrowland we won’t burn out.. ❤️❤️❤️WE UNITE 🦋 @tomorrowland”