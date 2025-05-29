Metallica’s Master of Puppets is Certified 8x Platinum and The Black Album is Certified 20x Platinum

Home News Trent Tournour May 29th, 2025 - 6:57 PM

Metallica have surpassed yet another milestone to solidify their position as the most commercially successful metal band of all time. 1991’s Black Album has gone platinum twenty times over and their breakout 1986 album Master Of Puppets has reached platinum status eight times.

This announcement comes as Metallica enters their third straight year of touring behind 2023’s 72 Seasons. This tour has become a massive milestone in its own right breaking attendance records across the country generating massive amounts of revenue.

The Black Album remains Metallica’s unquestioned greatest commercial success netting them their two biggest radio hits, “Enter Sandman” and “Nothing Else Matters” as well as a spot on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. While it’s hard to top an album as significant and monumental as The Black Album, Master Of Puppets is no slouch in the cultural significance department either. It’s title track is in the top 0.001% of most listened to songs on Spotify all time and the album has been entered into the Library of Congress for its influence within the field of metal music. “Master of Puppets” specifically, has been able to reach a wide array of different listeners due to a notable feature in the television show Stranger Things which catapulted it atop the charts on Spotify and TikTok alike.

It’s amazing to see that despite being over forty years into their career Metallica is still finding new heights to reach and new records to set.