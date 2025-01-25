deadmau5 Condemns 3LAU For DJing Trump’s Inauguration: “What Very Little Respect I Had For You Is Gone”

Home News Cristian Garcia January 25th, 2025 - 2:47 PM

In the latest development of EDM drama, producer deadmau5 has publicly condemned fellow artist 3LAU for his controversial decision to DJ at Donald Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration. Known for his outspoken and often unfiltered commentary, deadmau5 (aka Joel Zimmerman) took to social media to express his disdain, claiming the move was “a betrayal to the integrity of electronic music.”

In a statement deadmau5 has spoke out on inaugural DJ set,

“Here’s the best takeaway, not a single person in that entire dumbfuck administration has ever known who the fuck you were, cared about you, or even gives the remotest shit about you, and you certainly won’t be remembered by any of em. But everyone in this business will remember that you stood behind nazis and convicted felons who would further marginalize the very people who gave you a platform. What very little respect I had for you is gone. So glad you got some drink tickets out of the deal, enjoy them, you nepo pissbaby.” (via Stereogum)

3LAU has responded to Zimmerman’s comments on X stating,

“As many of you know, I had the honor of performing at the @POTUS Inauguration Ball. Since then, I’ve received backlash from several prominent members of the music community. While I anticipated some pushback, the intensity of the response has been far greater than I expected. A matter of fact: I am a proud American. The freedoms we have in this country make it possible for me to pursue my passions — whether as a founder, a CEO, or a musician.

I believe firmly in both free speech and the acceleration of tech innovation. These principles have been integral to my identity. I also see crypto and blockchain technology as monumental forces essential to our future as a nation, forces that the previous administration opposed. This administration favors many aspects of the vision I hold for our future; while no one’s values will ever fully align with those of any president or party, I stand by my choice. And, for the record, I am grateful to participate in our democracy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLAU (@3lau)

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin