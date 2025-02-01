deadmau5 Teams Up With Rebuke & Ed Graves For Collaborative New Single “Endless”

Home News Cristian Garcia February 1st, 2025 - 2:41 PM

deadmau5 has unveiled his latest collaboration, teaming up with rising techno powerhouse Rebuke and singer-songwriter Ed Graves for a mesmerizing new single titled “Endless.” The track, which dropped today via mau5trap, fuses deep, pulsating grooves with emotive, atmospheric melodies, marking a fresh and dynamic addition to deadmau5’s already expansive catalog.

“Endless” seamlessly blends the signature sounds of all three artists, resulting in a track that’s both hypnotic and euphoric. deadmau5, known for his intricate synth work and cinematic progressions, brings his unmistakable touch, while Rebuke’s driving percussion and underground sensibilities inject a raw, club-ready energy. Ed Graves’ ethereal vocal performance weaves through the track, delivering a haunting yet uplifting presence that elevates the song to new heights.

The single opens with a lush, evolving soundscape, gradually building tension through swelling pads and delicate arpeggios. As the bassline kicks in, Rebuke’s influence shines through with crisp, rolling percussion and a driving rhythm that locks the listener into a hypnotic groove. Ed Graves’ vocals drift through the mix, offering introspective lyrics that add an emotional depth rarely found in dance music. The drop is a masterclass in restrained intensity, melancholic yet exhilarating, subtle yet powerful.

For deadmau5, this collaboration is another bold step in his ever-evolving sonic journey. With a career spanning over two decades, the Canadian producer has never been afraid to experiment, and “Endless” is a testament to his ability to adapt and innovate while staying true to his signature style. Rebuke, an artist who has been redefining techno with his fusion of house and rave elements, proves to be a perfect match for the project, while Ed Graves’ soulful vocals tie everything together with an emotional core.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin