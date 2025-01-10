Deadmau5 Shares Bouncy New Single “Jupiter”

Home News Catalina Martello January 10th, 2025 - 8:51 PM

The longstanding electronic artist, Deadmau5 has kicked off 2025 with new single “Jupiter.” Along with the new single, Deadmau5 has also released a visualizer to accompany the song. The press release describes the new single as “a stunning, synth-filled space odyssey.”

The song was originally written in 2017 following deadmau5’s last studio album, W:/2016ALBUM/. “Jupiter”’s early stages were captured in deadmau5’s live stream when he was working in the studio. The livestream that “Jupiter” was captured in is below . The press release says that the listening experience for “Jupiter” is like traveling through the solar system, past stars and colorful galactic clouds, riding the musical waves of “Jupiter” that ripple through space like sound. The journey embodies innovation, energy, and cosmic creativity within the mau5 universe.

The official visualizer features a satellite travelling through the universe, specifically to a light point. The point of light is then revealed to be Jupiter and the satellite begins to circle it. Jupiter seems to have this casting around it and the casting eventually builds a metal frame over Jupiter. Seemingly at the center of the planet, a shadow of deadmau5’s legendary symbol, a mouse, appears to be trapped in chains. The mouse is shaking, trying to escape from the chains. The satellite is then seen falling through the planet and its metal roots. The satellite was then featured among side others trying to reach the center of Jupiter, which is wear deadmau5’s mouse is. The mouse is moving around to the beat of the music. The visualizer then cuts to the mouse again and shows it intensely moving to the beat. There are veins throughout the mouse’s ears that are neon green, deadmau5’s signature color. The rest of the visualizer is similar to this scene. The video matches the tempo of the song along with the cosmic themes in the track.





