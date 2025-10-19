Kaskade Releases New Singles “DNCR” And “Imprint”

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 19th, 2025 - 12:36 PM

This week is exciting for electronic music fans and Kaskade followers because the GRAMMY-nominated artist has released new singles, “DNCR” and “Imprint.” These songs are a preview of his upcoming album, undux, which will be out this winter through Arkade and Monstercat. The releases show a fresh chapter in Kaskade’s career focused on personal reflection and emotional development. “DNCR” shows how powerful music can be. With its uplifting vocals and strong beats, the song is all about losing yourself in the rhythm and truly living in the moment. Kaskade believes that dancing means being open to joy even during tough times. As people enjoy its lively sound, “DNCR” reminds them to relax and let themselves be carried away by the energy of music.

Meanwhile, “Imprint” takes on a thoughtful mood with airy singing by Courtney Storm. It explores ideas about memories and the lasting impact people and experiences have on us. Kaskade says this song comes from a time of change and reflection in his life, highlighting unfinished stories and a longing to understand them better. The track mixes deep thinking with hopefulness, demonstrating Kaskade’s skillful way of telling stories through music. The two singles show how Kaskade has grown as an artist, combining the familiar melody of his early music with new depth and maturity. They set the stage for undux, which is expected to be his most personal album yet, exploring themes like connection and renewal. As people listen to these tracks, they highlight Kaskade’s role in influencing both the sound and emotions found in dance music.

Kaskade’s impressive career is still making waves in the music world. He’s a big name who mixes different types of music and has fans all over the globe. By working with famous artists and playing at major events like the Super Bowl and Formula 1 races, Kaskade keeps his role as an innovator strong. His new songs, “DNCR” and “Imprint,” hint at an album that will add to his lasting impact on electronic music.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin