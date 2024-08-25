mxdwn Music

Kaskade Teams Up With Enisa For Collaborative New Single “Tears Don’t Fall”

August 25th, 2024 - 5:11 PM

Infamous DJ Kaskade has teamed up with artist Enisa for a new single titled “Tears Don’t Fall.” The newest single discusses the generational urge to mask one’s emotions. With lyrics such as, “The tears don’t fall. The tears don’t fall…Every time I catch a feeling, I let it slip away-way-way. No matter what you take. It’s my hеart and I won’t let it break again, let it brеak” 

It contemplates the feeling of forgetting one’s current heartache by continuing to live through it, like everyone else seems to be doing. It captures the feeling of life continuing while people hurt. The song is wrapped in Kaskade’s classic electronic dance beat. It juxtaposes the beautiful singing voice of Enisa and creates a bittersweet dance tune that matches the energy of the feeling that the lyrics describe. 

The music video for the song features a live performance of the newest single by Enisa and Kaskade at the Veld Music Festival in Ontario, Canada. It is a video montage of them performing in front of a live audience while the studio version of “Tears Don’t Fall” plays over top. The liveliness of the crowd, the bold colors and spectacular performances from both Enisa and Kaskade, set the vibe for this electronic/dance bop. 

Kaskade has recently just performed in Las Vegas at the world’s largest electronic and dance music festival, called the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Festival, and is still performing live. Kaskade has a multitude of live shows planned for the fall in the United States, as well as two shows planned in Brazil. 

 

Kaskade Fall 2024 Tour Dates: 

08/30/2024 –  Chicago, IL – ARC Music Festival 2024 

 

08/31/2024 – Hollywood, FL – Daer Day Club  

 

09/07/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – AYU Dayclub 

 

09/14/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – AYU Dayclub 

 

09/14/2024 – San Bernardino, CA – Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 

 

09/21/2024 – Valinhos, Brazil – Laroc Club Guarujá 

 

09/22/2024 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio 2024 

 

09/27/2024 – Bentonville, AR – Momentary Green 

 

09/28/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub  

 

10/04/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub 

 

10/05/2024 – New York, NY – We Belong Here Central Park 2024 

 

10/11/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub 

 

10/12/2024 – Dallas, TX – Silo 

 

10/25/2024 – Seattle, WA – Boo! Seattle 2024 

 

10/26/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub 

 

10/31/2024 – Washington, DC – Lilith 

 

11/08/2024 – Orlando, FL – EDC Orlando 2024 

 

11/09/2024 – Tucson, AZ – Jacome Plaza 

 

11/15/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub 

 

11/22/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub 

 

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

