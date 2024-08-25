Kaskade Teams Up With Enisa For Collaborative New Single “Tears Don’t Fall”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 25th, 2024 - 5:11 PM

Infamous DJ Kaskade has teamed up with artist Enisa for a new single titled “Tears Don’t Fall.” The newest single discusses the generational urge to mask one’s emotions. With lyrics such as, “The tears don’t fall. The tears don’t fall…Every time I catch a feeling, I let it slip away-way-way. No matter what you take. It’s my hеart and I won’t let it break again, let it brеak”

It contemplates the feeling of forgetting one’s current heartache by continuing to live through it, like everyone else seems to be doing. It captures the feeling of life continuing while people hurt. The song is wrapped in Kaskade’s classic electronic dance beat. It juxtaposes the beautiful singing voice of Enisa and creates a bittersweet dance tune that matches the energy of the feeling that the lyrics describe.

The music video for the song features a live performance of the newest single by Enisa and Kaskade at the Veld Music Festival in Ontario, Canada. It is a video montage of them performing in front of a live audience while the studio version of “Tears Don’t Fall” plays over top. The liveliness of the crowd, the bold colors and spectacular performances from both Enisa and Kaskade, set the vibe for this electronic/dance bop.

Kaskade has recently just performed in Las Vegas at the world’s largest electronic and dance music festival, called the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Festival, and is still performing live. Kaskade has a multitude of live shows planned for the fall in the United States, as well as two shows planned in Brazil.

Kaskade Fall 2024 Tour Dates:

08/30/2024 – Chicago, IL – ARC Music Festival 2024

08/31/2024 – Hollywood, FL – Daer Day Club

09/07/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – AYU Dayclub

09/14/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – AYU Dayclub

09/14/2024 – San Bernardino, CA – Nocturnal Wonderland 2024

09/21/2024 – Valinhos, Brazil – Laroc Club Guarujá

09/22/2024 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio 2024

09/27/2024 – Bentonville, AR – Momentary Green

09/28/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub

10/04/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub

10/05/2024 – New York, NY – We Belong Here Central Park 2024

10/11/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub

10/12/2024 – Dallas, TX – Silo

10/25/2024 – Seattle, WA – Boo! Seattle 2024

10/26/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub

10/31/2024 – Washington, DC – Lilith

11/08/2024 – Orlando, FL – EDC Orlando 2024

11/09/2024 – Tucson, AZ – Jacome Plaza

11/15/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub

11/22/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin