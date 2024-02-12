Elements Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Kaskade, Illenium, Bob Moses & More

Home News James Reed February 12th, 2024 - 5:34 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Today, Elements Music & Arts Festival, the renowned electronic festival of the Northeast, has confirmed the phase one lineup for its 2024 edition returning to Long Pond, Pennsylvania on August 9-11. Elements is the ultimate arena of exploration, where music, community, art, camping, and adventure coalesce in perfect unison. Known as an escape unlike any other, the festival is co-created by those who take the journey, fostering a childlike wonder and a creative outlet for like-minded individuals.

As Elements prepares for its most ambitious year to date, the festival has now released the phase one lineup, and will feature over 100 acts across multiple stages throughout. Attendees can expect the same level of world class electronic music talent that Elements has become known for curationally, where there is truly something for everyone.

Headliners for the 2024 edition include some of the most electrifying names in dance music, from chart-topping stadium-filling superstar Illenium, to a Redux set from pioneering GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Kaskade, the darker shades of forward thinking producers Liquid Stranger and LSDREAM, and the head-splitting sounds of Excision.

The variety continues with GRAMMY-nominated melodic bass founders Slander, a triumph from Black Book Records head Chris Lake and Hellbent Records boss Cloonee, hard hitting versatile trap producer TroyBoi, a callback from Sullivan King and Kayzo, plus D&B favorites like Sub Focus and Dimension.

The heavier leaning sounds will be well represented, led by performers like Claude VonStroke’s iconic Barclay Crenshaw project, French artist and Odyzey Music label head CloZee, standout bass producer Of The Trees, and multi-faceted rapper and producer Wreckno.

Fans will also expect favorites like the Desert Hearts crew of Mikey Lion, Marbs, Porky & Lee Reynolds opening the Thursday early arrival kickoff, plus Canadian production duo Bob Moses, ABRACADABRA icon BLOND:ISH, party-starting production duo Walker & Royce, rising stars VNSSA & Nala treating fans to a b2b set, Chicago’s underground musician Azzecca, and melodic techno masters Township Rebellion.