Kaskade Joins Forces With Lipless For Collaborative New Single “State Of Mind”

Lea Tran April 5th, 2025 - 6:07 PM

Kaskade new single with Lipless takes the hypnotic house beats to create an uplifting anthem.

The song features singer-songwriter, Poppy Baskcomb, whose soothing voice lures listeners in along with the EDM soundtrack.

“When I first heard the vocal demo, the lyrics really resonated with me on a deeper level,” said Lipless in a press release, “I was coming out of a tough year and had worked hard to get myself into a better place mentally and physically and when this demo came along it almost felt as if the universe had intended for it to make its way into my hands.

The song voices the message of self-discovery and fulfillment, telling the audience that they’ve reached a better place, or as the title puts it, a state of mind.

Poppy’s voice is hopeful, and the editing makes it sound like an echo during some parts of the song, as if they are already in this better place.

The beat is gradual and slowly builds up throughout the song. The drumbeat is rhythmic and steady, not feeling too fast nor upbeat. The synthesizers are mesmeric, feeling like the sound is coming from all angles and surrounding the listener.

When the drop does occur, it’s nothing too insane that it derails the message of the song. Instead, the drop only heightens the already existing instrumentals, making the listening experience feel like a slow and steady journey.

“State of Mind” is available to stream on all major platforms.

