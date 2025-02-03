Gryffin and Kaskade Collaborate on New Song “In My Head”

Home News Michelle Grisales February 3rd, 2025 - 9:10 PM

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

Two titans of the dance music world, Gryffin and Kaskade, have teamed up for their highly anticipated collaboration, “In My Head,” featuring UK vocalist Nu-La. The track, released today via 10K Projects, combines the signature styles of both artists, offering a captivating blend of emotive melodies and energetic beats that is set to dominate dancefloors this winter.

“In My Head” marks a monumental moment in both Gryffin’s and Kaskade’s careers. Known for their distinct sonic styles, the two legends of progressive dance music bring their generational influences together in this starlit collaboration. Gryffin’s melodic touches merge seamlessly with Kaskade’s signature deep house and electro vibes, perfectly complementing Nu-La’s powerful and heartfelt vocals.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Gryffin shared, “Kaskade has been one of my biggest idols since I first got into dance music. I’ve had the pleasure of playing shows with him and developing a friendship, but now I couldn’t be more excited to finally have a collaboration with him. ‘In My Head’ feels like a perfect collab between us, as it represents both our styles coming together.”

Kaskade echoed Gryffin’s excitement, adding, “I’ve known Gryffin for years, including having him perform at Sun Soaked in 2017. With our shared San Francisco roots and West Coast base, this collaboration was long overdue but came at just the right moment. ‘In My Head’ is a piece of music that shows both of our strengths, and his classical music training brought a fresh perspective to the process. We’ve created a track with the kind of warm, sing-along energy perfect for getting through the winter months.”

This release follows Gryffin’s monumental 2024, which saw him collaborate with heavyweights like Armin van Buuren, John Newman, and Rita Ora. Gryffin’s third studio album, PULSE, was a massive success, and “In My Head” ushers in his next era. He capped off 2024 with five headline PULSE shows, a European tour supporting Kygo, and performances across Australia as part of the Palm Tree Music Festival. Fans can expect Gryffin to continue his global tour with upcoming appearances at EDC Mexico, Ultra Music Festival, Breakaway Dallas and Phoenix, and his Wynn Las Vegas residency.

Meanwhile, Kaskade is no stranger to major milestones, with 2024 being another stellar year for the electronic music icon. He made history as the first in-game DJ at Super Bowl LVIII and performed at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix as the starting grid DJ. Kaskade also released collaborations with John Summit, Wilkinson, Punctual, and Enisa, wrapping up the year with a successful Christmas mini-tour. “In My Head” serves as Kaskade’s first release of 2025, and fans can look forward to more exciting performances from him, including his shows at BottleRock Napa Valley and his Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas residency.