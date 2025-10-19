Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore Announce New Album Tragic Magic For January 2026 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 19th, 2025 - 1:26 PM

Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore are teaming up again for an exciting new album called Tragic Magic, which will come out on January 16, 2026. Known for their unique music styles, this duo is creating something special sure to catch people’s attention. The album will be released by InFiné with a beautiful single titled “Melted Moon.” Fans can also look forward to live performances during the artists’ tour across North America, the UK, and Europe in 2026.

Tragic Magic was made in just nine days with Trevor Spencer leading the production. This quick and natural creation shows how well Barwick and Lattimore work together artistically. They mixed improvisation and planned ideas, influenced by experiences like dealing with the emotions following January 2025’s Los Angeles wildfires. A key part of this album was that Barwick and Lattimore could use the amazing instrument collection at Philharmonie de Paris’s Musée de la Musique. This let them blend historical sounds into their modern music. Lattimore tried out different harps from various times, while Barwick used famous old synthesizers like the Roland JUPITER and Sequential Circuits PROPHET-5. Combining these past and present elements gave the album a rich mix of sound across time.

The new single from the album “Melted Moon” captures feelings of struggle and strength during the Los Angeles wildfires. Barwick’s lyrics, together with Lattimore’s gentle harp playing, tell a story about loss and trying to find home in a changing world. The music video shows real emotions from a live show at San Diego’s Lafayette Hotel, directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild. Tragic Magic goes beyond just making music, exploring themes of tragedy, wonder, and the healing power of shared experiences. Songs like “The Four Sleeping Princesses” and “Temple Of The Winds” honor the classic instruments that influenced their sound. These tracks, along with the Vangelis cover “Rachel’s Song” and the wide-ranging piece “Stardust,” show Barwick and Lattimore’s dedication to expanding musical boundaries.

Tragic Magic

1. Perpetual Adoration

2. The Four Sleeping Princesses

3. Temple Of The Winds

4. Haze With No Haze

5. Rachel’s Song

6. Stardust

7. Melted Moon