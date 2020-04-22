Lawrence Rothman Teams Up with Marissa Nadler and Mary Lattimore for Earth Day Benefit Single “It’s Hard To Be Human”

Home News Aaron Grech April 22nd, 2020 - 1:20 PM

Alternative music artist Lawrence Rothman has teamed up with singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler and harp player Mary Lattimore, for a new track in honor of Earth Day. The song is titled “It’s Hard to Be Human” and was co-produced by Rothman alongside his sibling Yves. The MUSYCA Childrens Choir also makes an appearance on the track. Proceeds from this track will be donated to The Honey Bee Conservancy, a non-profit organization which focuses on bee conservation and sustainability.

“It’s Hard to Be Human” is an ethereal track, blending in Nadler’s brand of dark indie folk music, against a haunting, yet beautiful instrumental featuring Lattimore’s signature harp playing, acoustic guitar, synths and Nadler’s overlayed vocals. The children’s choir gives the track a harrowing feel, channeling the song’s dark melodies.

Rothman teamed up with Pale Waves earlier this year for the song “SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Floria Sigismondi directed film The Turning. This soundtrack was released in January via KRO Records / Sony Music Masterworks, the same day as its film release.

Nadler announced that she was working on an album earlier this year. This upcoming studio album will be her 10th release, and will follow her 2019 collaborative studio album alongside Stephen Brodsky titled Droneflower.

“With Nadler’s folk singing voice, and Brodsky’s heftier guitar playing, this conceptual album differentiates itself from being placed under one class. Sorrowful metalcore meets enchanting folk and peacefully evolves for a truly organic and genre-bending listen,” mxdwn reviewer Ines Lalonde explained.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera