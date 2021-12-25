Bat For Lashes And Julianna Barwick Cover Bjork’s “The Anchor Song” During Christmas Livestream

Home News Aswath Viswanathan December 25th, 2021 - 8:28 AM

Natasha Khan, professionally known as Bat For Lashes, and Julianna Barwick covered Bjork’s “The Anchor Song,” during a Christmas livestream. According to Stereogum, the Christmas special was live streamed last Friday and is available on demand through Christmas Eve through the Veeps platform.

You can re watch the Christmas live stream here https://t.co/0PSJiNmv0I pic.twitter.com/bs5kelj2x9 — Bat for Lashes (@BatForLashes) December 20, 2021

Bat For Lashes shared a few clips from the Christmas special on her social media. She covered “Walking In The Air” from The Snowman, “Close Encounters” from her album The Bride and, of course, “The Anchor Song” from Björk’s Debut with Julianna Barwick.

Back in April, Khan hosted another livestream, once again through the Veeps platform. She tweeted about the stream: “Hi everyone! I’ve been practising my set for the livestream – but are there any songs you are dying to hear? There are a few gems in here that I haven’t played in so long, or ever! Smiling face with 3 hearts I’ll tell you some of the stories and inspiration behind them at the show…” Last year, Bat For Lashes covered The Carpenters’ classic “We’ve Only Just Begun.” Khan had performed that cove live but only recorded the version in a studio in 2020.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva