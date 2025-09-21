Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore Collaborate on New Song “Perpetual Adoration”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 21st, 2025 - 2:54 PM

“Perpetual Adoration,” the newest collaboration from Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore, blends old musical instruments’ beauty with modern ambient music’s dreamy qualities. These two artists are known for their experimental sounds and have crafted a piece that feels both eerie and spiritual by using memories’ vividness and joint creative effort.

Barwick and Lattimore recorded their session at the famous Philharmonie de Paris, where they could use a unique range of instruments from the Musee de la Musique. This resulted in music that feels both deep and timeless. Lattimore selected an Erard double movement harp from 1873, known for its advanced pedal features, to complement Barwick’s Prophet-5 synthesizer from the 1970s. By combining these old and new sounds, their single blends innovation with tradition beautifully. Their inspiration for “Perpetual Adoration” came during a touching visit to the Sacre Couer Basilica in Montmartre. In the peaceful and serious atmosphere of the cathedral, they saw a sign that said “ADORATION PERPÉTUELLE,” indicating an ongoing prayer vigil with a nun singing softly above organ music.

The music they created mixes Lattimore’s gentle harp plays with Barwick’s uplifting synth and vocal sounds, creating a thoughtful piece that connects to everyone’s feelings of wonder and reflection. The careful structure of the music brings out the details of each instrument, offering a listening experience that’s both calming and energizing. Along with the release of the song, there is a live performance video directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild. It shows Barwick and Lattimore performing their music at Lou Lou’s Jungle Room in the Lafayette Hotel in San Diego. This video helps viewers experience more of the mood created by their live show.

The song shows how both artists aim to expand their genre by mixing old and modern styles to tell a story of ongoing love and thought. Besides the recorded music, Barwick and Lattimore have been touring, bringing their dreamy sounds to live audiences. They’ve performed with Floating Points and at events like Sound & Gravity in Chicago. The duo plans to continue their exploration with upcoming shows like Le Guess Who? in Utrecht and a special performance at the Philharmonie de Paris next year.