Jagjaguwar Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary with JAG25 Campaign, Announces New Album Dilate Your Heart Featuring Bon Iver, Mary Lattimore and More

The record label Jagjaguwar is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, and have announced a year-long campaign, JAG25, in celebration, including a series called Jag Quarterly of four creative projects to be released throughout the year. The first installment of Jag Quarterly will be an album, Dilate Your Heart, featuring many legendary artists off their label, including the likes of Bon Iver and Mary Lattimore, with poetry from Ross Gay. Dilate Your Heart will be out March 26 in digital form.

Dilate Your Heart will feature the label’s first spoken-word release in 20 years. Gay, poet and educator and native of Bloomington, IN, will see his poetry completed with compositions from an array of artists including Bon Iver, Lattimore, Angel Bat Dawid, Gia Margaret and Sam Gendel.

Ahead of the album, the label released the first track off the record, Gay’s “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude” with composition and visuals from Bon Iver, who has created of the label’s most popular albums, including For Emma, For Ever Ago of 2008. Gay’s moving poems largely center around themes of radical empathy, unabated gratitude and connectedness, bursting with passion and life.

Listen to Ross Gay’s “Catalog Unabashed Gratitude” with music from Bon Iver here:

Dilate Your Heart will be out March 26 digitally and April 9 physically, and is available for preorder here. JAG25 projects will continue to be released throughout the year, and fans can look forward to hearing from artists such as Lonnie Holley, Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, Sharon Van Etten, The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and many more.

Dilate Your Heart tracklist:

1. “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude (with Bon Iver)”

2. “Burial (with Mary Lattimore)”

3. “To The Fig Tree On 9th & Christian (with Angel Bat Dawid)”

4. “Poem To My Child, If Ever You Shall Be (with Gia Margaret)”

5. “Sorrow Is Not My Name (with Sam Gendel)”