Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti Join Forces For a Performance of “Good Credit”

Jasmina Pepic October 16th, 2025 - 1:25 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

In late August, Playboi Carti announced his Fall 2025 tour. His tour kicked off early this month, and the rapper has already done a handful of shows. During his L.A. show on Tuesday, October 14th, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by joining Carti for a performance of “Good Credit.”

Carti’s Antagonist arena tour was first supposed to happen in fall 2023, and it was pushed back multiple times according to Stereogum. Last year, Carti postponed the tour just days before it was supposed to start. Now it’s finally happening. In fact, this past Tuesday night, Lamar made a guest appearance during Carti’s most recent performance.

Earlier this year, Lamar had appeared on a couple of tracks from Carti’s recent Music album. When Lamar and SZA’s Grand National tour came to Carti’s Atlanta hometown earlier this year, Carti joined Lamar for their collaboration “Good Credit.” According to Stereogum, Lamar is in a brief window between stadium runs as his European tour just ended and his Australian tour is just about to start. Carti’s Antagonist tour happened to come to Los Angeles in that window, so Kendrick returned the favor and popped out last night, just as he did for Clipse in August.