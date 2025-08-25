Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 25th, 2025 - 3:25 PM

Today, genre-defying rapper Playboi Carti has announced his highly anticipated Antagonist Tour will be kicking off this fall. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will see Carti headlining arenas across the U.S. Artist presale starts on Tuesday, August 26, at 10 a.m. local time with the general onsale starting Friday, August 29, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

This is Carti’s first solo headline tour since 2021, where he took several cities by storm in support of his first number one album on the Billboard 200 chart Whole Lotta Red including sold out shows at The Forum in LA, Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Red Rocks in Denver.

Earlier this year, Carti secured his second number one on the Billboard 200 Chart with his critically acclaimed new album, MUSIC, which sold over 298,000 album equivalents in its first week. With over three billion streams worldwide to date, MUSIC is the 9th highest rap album charting debut of all time and it received 139 million first day streams on Spotify, the highest debut of 2025 so far.

Following the success of MUSIC, Carti will continue to ignite fans across the country with live performances and unique fan experiences on his headlining arena tour this fall. Opening in Salt Lake City, UT on October 3, the tour will stop in major cities across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, his hometown of Atlanta and other places.

Antagonist Tour Dates

10/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

10/5 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10/10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/23 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10/24 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

10/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10/28 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10/30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

11/4 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

11/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11/7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

11/8 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

11/11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

11/13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

11/14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

11/16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

11/28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11/30 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

12/1 – Atlanta, GA –State Farm Arena