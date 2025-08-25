Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Today, genre-defying rapper Playboi Carti has announced his highly anticipated Antagonist Tour will be kicking off this fall. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will see Carti headlining arenas across the U.S. Artist presale starts on Tuesday, August 26, at 10 a.m. local time with the general onsale starting Friday, August 29, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.
This is Carti’s first solo headline tour since 2021, where he took several cities by storm in support of his first number one album on the Billboard 200 chart Whole Lotta Red including sold out shows at The Forum in LA, Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Red Rocks in Denver.
Earlier this year, Carti secured his second number one on the Billboard 200 Chart with his critically acclaimed new album, MUSIC, which sold over 298,000 album equivalents in its first week. With over three billion streams worldwide to date, MUSIC is the 9th highest rap album charting debut of all time and it received 139 million first day streams on Spotify, the highest debut of 2025 so far.
Following the success of MUSIC, Carti will continue to ignite fans across the country with live performances and unique fan experiences on his headlining arena tour this fall. Opening in Salt Lake City, UT on October 3, the tour will stop in major cities across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, his hometown of Atlanta and other places.
Antagonist Tour Dates
10/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
10/5 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
10/8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
10/10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
10/23 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
10/24 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
10/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
10/28 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
10/30 – Chicago, IL – United Center
10/31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
11/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
11/4 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
11/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
11/7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
11/8 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
11/11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
11/13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
11/14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
11/16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
11/28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11/30 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
12/1 – Atlanta, GA –State Farm Arena