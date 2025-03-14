Playboi Carti Releases New Album I Am Music With Features From Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, and More

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 14th, 2025 - 7:12 PM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Trap star Playboi Carti released his album I Am Music, featuring some of the industry’s hottest artists Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, The Weekend, and many more. Playboi Carti Plays Five Brand New Songs From I Am Music at Rolling Loud Miami.The album is lengthy with 30 songs equivalent to 76 minutes of listening time according to BrooklynVegan.

One of the most anticipated features was Kendrick Lamar. Lamar has been a topic of conversation since his beef with rap mogul Drake started, and since the release of his infamous song “Not Like Us.” Which only skyrocketed his fame even more after he healined the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year making it one of the most watched halftime shows of all time with 133.5 million viewers. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Increases Streams by 430 Percent Following Super Bowl Halftime Show

The album has three Kendrick Lamar features with the songs called MOJO JOJO, BACKD00R and GOOD CREDIT. Of course for any fans just wanting to hear Carti on his own no worries, there is also a ton of solo tracks like POP OUT, SOUTH ATLANTA BABY, WALK, HBA and OLYMPIAN.

The album is definitely a blow out of the water with Carti’s signature voice and trap beats but their is almost something experimental about the sound and distorted beats that show a mature approach is his lyrics as well as producing.

Fans have been anticipating an album for a longtime since Carti’s most recent album Whole Lotta Red, was released in 2020. Making this lengthy album a great way to give old and new fans exactly what they need.





